How “Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes” Raised The Blockbuster Bar With Emotion, Realism

In 2011, the first footage of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, a big-budget, dramatic retelling of the 1968 sci-fi classic, was released. It was a brief, five-second glimpse of Andy Serkis as Caesar, a photorealistic chimpanzee created via the actor’s inspired performance and the artistry of New Zealand-based digital effects studio Weta Digital. It’s a union that’s cemented Serkis as the Laurence Olivier of motion capture performance and that began when he and Weta successfully co-created Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy almost 13 years ago. Rise eventually became a global hit, earning $500 million worldwide and sincere critical acclaim. But it’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the sequel out July 11, that truly evolves what a summer blockbuster can be through storytelling and technology.

The inevitable simian flu pandemic at the end of Rise was always the sequel’s starting point, but the final product is radically different from the way it was initially conceived. An impasse between Rupert Wyatt, the director of the first movie, and 20th Century Fox caused him to abandon the sequel altogether. Eventually, Fox asked Matt Reeves, the director responsible for the monster movie Cloverfield, the American adaptation of the vampire drama Let Me In, and the TV series Felicity, to replace him on the high-profile project, with a new concept.





“When they approached me, I was very skeptical because Rupert did such a beautiful job,” Reeves says. “I actually don’t know what he was going to do, but the outline they presented me was not Caesar-centric.” Instead of focusing on Serkis’s ape, the studio wanted a movie about a band of human survivors that would begin in a desolate, post-apocalyptic city. Their foes would be an army of primates speaking in full sentences. “It wasn’t a story I would want to do,” Reeves says. “I told them they weren’t building off of the last movie, which was so brilliant, and I figured they would find someone else.” But they didn’t.

They asked what his vision would be. It was a movie that would spend at least 15 minutes with sentient non-humans before introducing the Homo sapiens. “Don’t start with the human post-apocalypse,” Reeves explained. Instead, it would be set 10 years after the genetically engineered apes escaped their cages and disappeared into Muir Woods. It was important to build an emotional connection, Reeves thought. “Start in the ape civilization because that’s a movie I’ve never seen that I want to see.” More than that, it would give audiences time to marvel at the organized and peaceful world the apes built, full of evolving communication, rules, and structure. To his surprise, Fox agreed.





There was just one catch. Shooting had to start a few months later. The writer of the scrapped outline, Mark Bomback, sat down with Reeves and heard his pitch. “We just figured it out,” Reeves says. “What was weird is that the scale of the film is so much larger, but it was very similar to my experience on Cloverfield when I got together with (Cloverfield writer) Drew Goddard just 12 weeks before the shoot and there was no script.” Despite the time constraints, it was an opportunity too good to pass up. Reeves, a lifelong Apes fan–one who collected dolls and unabashedly loves Beneath the Planet of the Apes–was determined to abandon the kitsch of the original series and the forgotten Tim Burton remake in favor of something a little more personal.

“After I had my son and before I met with Fox, I watched Rise again and was struck on a deeper level,” Reeves says. He saw his child in Serkis’s performance. “I found it so moving and shocking that my son had this total understanding of the world around him, but didn’t yet have the tools to speak.” An ape civilization coming into articulation was the most delicious part of the story for Reeves. “When they speak it should be driven by a kind of primal urgency,” he says. He spoke to a childhood development specialist to determine what those first words would be. The rest of the dialogue between apes would incorporate sign language, pictograms, and symbolic communication–like war paint–inspired by Native American and African tribes.





That creative decision might come across as a bold, but luckily Fox experimented with sign language and subtitles in another special effects-driven movie, one that almost made $3 billion worldwide. “A lot of this did start with Avatar,” says Joe Letteri, Dawn’s visual effects supervisor from Weta. “Jim Cameron’s idea when we created the technology was that we needed to just knock down the barriers between live action and digital filmmaking.” It’s a goal that earned Letteri his fourth Academy Award, following his work on King Kong, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. He was also nominated for his work on Rise.