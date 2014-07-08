See The World Cup’s Best Goals A Whole New Way, As Simple, Graphic Illustrations

The World Cup airs for just one more week, but you can relive the tournament’s best shots, saves, and goals year-round with this minimalist poster series by Manchester-based designer, Rick Hincks. There are no actual footballers illustrated; instead, Hincks studied the most iconic camera angles of each moment and used circles, numbers, and arcs to detail the players’ positions and the lines of the pitch (according to his own rules he also used just two colors–a team color and white). It’s an abstract, geometric, rendering–but one that manages to capture the game’s excitement and speed.

Robin Van Persie – Netherlands Vs. Spain, 13th June 2014

Posters on sale at Hincks’s website commemorate Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez’s 28th-minute goal against Uruguay and the free kick by Brazil’s David Luiz, which ousted Colombia from the competition. For U.S. fans, there’s even a poster highlighting Tim Howard’s 16 saves against Belgium, complete with the goalie’s position on the field, his reach, and precisely where in space he managed to block the ball. And if you’ve been obsessively counting the game minutes of tourneys past, Hincks has diagrammed flashpoint moments throughout soccer history, like the final match of the 1974 World Cup, in which West Germany’s Gerd Müller scored the winning goal against the Netherlands in the 43rd minute.

It’s been 40 years since then and Germany is once again advancing quickly. Of course, so is Brazil.