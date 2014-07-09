The 380-Millisecond-Tracking, Decision-Making Software That Reveals What You Really Want

You’ve heard the tired adage countless times. But just how long is that one chance? Studies have indicated that it’s only about 100 milliseconds–a snap judgement made on your likability, attractiveness, trustworthiness, competence, and aggressiveness.

Those quick scans and judgements have long been the subject of psychological studies on biases, even spawning an online crowdsourcing quiz that determines whether we’re ageist, racist, or sexist based on how we answer a few simple questions courtesy of Harvard’s researchers. This kind of “implicit association test” has historically leaned on the milliseconds it took to click and render a gut reaction, proving that the less time we have to think the less likely will deliver a self-edited response.

The implications for the future of politics, retail, banking, recruiting, restaurants and other industries are enormous.

This wasn’t quite enough for Jonathan Freeman, a psychology professor at New York University and founder of the Freeman Lab. During his own graduate research, Freeman started developing software that would track the trajectory of that decision-making process by analyzing the millimeters of movement of the respondent’s mouse, along with the time it took them to answer.

Although Freeman doesn’t have formal training in software development, he says he’s no stranger to coding; as a millennial, he’s done it since childhood. The aptly named MouseTracker started out as a tool for his own graduate projects which began at Tufts in 2007 and continued through Freeman’s time teaching at Dartmouth. “Development of the software coincided with new capabilities that I needed in my own research and others that I was sensing in the broader research community,” he says.





Inspired by other data analysis packages, Freeman maintains he just wanted to make it easier for researchers to use the tool to analyze mouse movements because, “Some areas of psychology are tech proficient and others are not.”

Now with the help of a dedicated research tech, Freeman’s MouseTracker is a complete software package in which researchers can design and run experiments and analyze data in an easy, graphics-based way. It’s free for scientists to use, but there is not yet a commercial iteration.