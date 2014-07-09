4 Questions To Ask When Hunting For A Startup Job–Or Any Job

Working for a startup can provide a fast-paced, fulfilling experience and opportunity that you are unlikely to find at larger companies.

The stories you might have heard about the perceived startup atmosphere and culture–think beer kegs in the office, company paintball outings, and office pets–paint a picture that is hard to resist, but these surface draws are not true indicators of a startup’s culture.

At the same time, startups come with their own set of challenges that you should explore and consider if you’re giving serious thought to making a startup a stop on your career journey. Due to ambitious goals and demanding timeframes, startups are often aggressive in attracting their top talent.

Before you jump into a new job at a fast-growing company, you need to ensure the opportunity will challenge and reward your abilities and that the organization is ready for your contributions.

During the interview process, ask questions that confirm the company’s values align with your own, and seek to understand the degree of corporate transparency and whether there will be frequent feedback from the management team. If not, your new startup job may fail to meet your expectations and become an environment of frustration instead of the incubator for growth you are seeking.

The following four questions will help you find your perfect job:

Like everything in life, the path to achievement begins with defining your goals. For companies that are growing fast and rapidly adding new employees, the ability for everyone to align behind a singular purpose is extremely critical.