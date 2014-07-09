United We Stand: Why Women And Men Need To Collaborate For Success

Many of us are well aware that there’s a serious gender imbalance in the workplace, particularly across leadership roles and particularly in technology. But this imbalance doesn’t have to define women.

Rather than engage in divisive tactics, isolate ourselves at female-only events, or openly complain about an issue that needs to be addressed, we can all practice what I call complementary collaboration: simply recognizing, respecting, and embracing the fact that men and women bring different but often hugely complementary skills to the table that, if nurtured and developed, can be a very powerful and highly successful combination for any business.

It’s worth pointing out that this isn’t just a “feel good” thing. Businesses should be looking at the issue pragmatically to truly understand the significant impact women can have on a company’s bottom line.

Not only do women bring unique talents and complementary skills to the boardroom (and every other position for that matter), we hold tremendous purchasing power. Today, women make or influence a staggering 85% of all consumer purchases across all categories.

Considering the influence and importance women have in the purchasing process, their perspective should be more than just nice to have for companies that want to tap into a market’s full potential. Business leaders who recognize the power of understanding their entire customer base and who work hard to listen and make women’s voices heard will ultimately come out on top.

So what can we all do to help right the gender imbalance for current and future generations? Here are a few simple tips to help drive complementary collaboration:

Women and men often feel they have to act a certain way in the workplace in order to be successful. This is particularly common in female leadership roles where people wrongly assume you need a tough-as-nails attitude to get ahead, especially in male-dominated environments. However, a lack of sincerity can be felt a mile away and only perpetuates the problem, so it’s best to choose the authentic route and just be yourself. You’ll be surprised how much more receptive others are as a result.