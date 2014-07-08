Cycling The Eurotunnel: Jaguar Sends Tour De France Winner Chris Froome Under The Sea

Cyclists looking for a rush often seek out the most extreme ride: the steepest climbs; the longest distances; the roughest terrain. The deepest depths, however, are rarely on a cyclist’s bucket list since water and bikes are, y’know, not exactly simpatico. Luxury carmaker Jaguar has helped 2103 Tour de France winner Chris Froome achieve the improbable feat of cycling 50 kilometers under the sea by facilitating the first-ever ride from the U.K. to France in the Eurotunnel. Okay, so it’s not exactly in water, but it’s impressive all the same.





Starting at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkstone, England, and riding to Calais, France, Froome rode through the tunnel at a training pace, reaching speeds of up to 65 kph. In all, the ride took 55 minutes, was shot by a crew of over 60, and considering it was the third-ever shoot in one of the U.K. and France’s most high-security sites, required a great deal of permissions.

Of the ride, Froome said in a release: “Cycling under the sea was an incredible experience. Opportunities to become the first person in the world to achieve these kinds of feats are extremely rare nowadays, especially as a pro-cyclist. To become the first person ever to cycle through the Eurotunnel was right up there with some of the most iconic rides I’ve ever done–this must have been one of very few ‘world first’ rides left!”





The marketing initiative, which falls under the brand campaign of #KeepPushing, was devised by content creation agency Inc and coincides with the Eurotunnel’s 20th anniversary. It also follows the recent launch of the Pinarello Dogma F8 bike–a collaboration between the bike and automaker–at Jaguar Land Rover’s base in Gaydon.