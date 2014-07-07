Wendy’s Brings Back The Pretzel Bun With More Twitter-Fueled Love Songs

Last year Wendy’s introduced its Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger by using love songs made up of lyrics culled from the tweets of people who expressed their feelings for the tasty treat. And then, like a summer love ended too soon, it was over. The Pretzel bun was gone.





But fear not heartsick burger lovers, your pretzel passion is now back and Wendy’s has also reunited us with tweet-fueled love songs. The brand said last year that it was insipred by Josh Groban singing Kanye tweets on Jimmy Kimmel, but now it’s once again created a funny piece of consumer-generated content of its own.





If you like this, your emo-burger heart might just burst when the brand unveils its impending collaboration with Boyz II Men.