Will Putting A Dollar Amount On Domestic Violence Suffering Finally Get Companies To Act?

The statistics on how many women are victims of domestic violence are startling and depressing, and likely have impacted someone you work with.

When one in four women are victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetimes, it’s naive to think it hasn’t happened to someone in your company.

Most companies, however, view domestic abuse as a personal problem–more than 70% of workplaces lack a formal policy for dealing with it, according to a new study out of Canada’s Prince Edward Island University–and the problem is compounded by the shame and secrecy victims are made to feel.

The study explored the relationship between violence at home, and suffering at work, in hopes of proving the business case for why employers should take action to help domestic violence victims.

Researcher Michelle Harris-Genge used an algorithm to crunch the numbers on domestic violence and corporate cost. Her calculations are adapted to the Canadian workforce, based on a calculator by Texas Health, where you can plug in your own company’s numbers and get the (probably depressing) personalized statistics.

As an example, we entered Google’s employee diversity data and average hourly salary into the Texas Health version:





A company like Google loses more than $4,600,000 a year on domestic violence-related costs.