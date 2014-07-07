Watch It: This Fan-Made Stop-Motion “Transformers” Video Is More Than Meets The Eye

Roger Ebert once described one of Michael Bay’s interchangeable Transformers movies as “a horrible experience of unbearable length,” with an “incompressible” plot and “meaningless word flap” for dialog. So basically, he didn’t care for it. He’s not alone, either. Although pretty much each of these movies is more successful than the last, a broad swath of the population remains seemingly immune to their sense-assaulting charge. Anybody who still finds appeal in the whiz-bang spectacle of cars turning into robots, minus the Michael Bay maximalism, has a new outlet in which to get a transformative fix.





YouTuber and confirmed gear head Harris Loureiro recently created a short video that uses both CG effects and traditional stop-motion animation to bring hardcore robot-fighting action to your computer screen. The 4.5-minute video is centered around a fight between the familiar hero Optimus Prime and an army of construction vehicles called Giant Type-61 took Loureiro about a month to make, capturing the action with Dragonframe software, and it’s a worthy successor to Loureiro’s previous Transformers stop-motion video, which was much shorter. The sets are charmingly ramshackle, mostly a red tablecloth over some boxes, but the staging of the fights here is infinitely easier to follow than any single moment from any actual Transformers movie.

H/t to Gizmodo