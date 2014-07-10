advertisement
“Auto-Tune The News” Creators The Gregory Brothers Write Fast Company A Theme Song

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

With over 2 million subscribers and almost 600 million views, The Gregory Brothers are certified YouTube stars. While best known for creating music from news footage for their series Auto-Tune the News, they are also pretty good with a company jingle. Check out the video above to hear them perform the new Fast Company theme song, and see if anything strikes you as familiar . . .

