Inspiration That Comes From Anywhere

1 minute Read

“My ideas come in lots of different scenarios,” says Ruzwana Bashir, founder and CEO of travel company Peek.

Her still-young startup is based in the idea that great travel involves finding offbeat paths–a philosophy she uses in daily inspiration, as well.

Bashir, a self-proclaimed workaholic, doesn’t need to slow down to get inspired. Whether on a plane or in a meeting, sometimes ideas just click. “I think a lot of my inspiration might come from utilizing something I see someone else doing in an entirely different space, and seeing how it might apply to Peek and what we’re doing,” she says.

