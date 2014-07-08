The Secret Society For High-Achieving Women

The 2013 State of Women-Owned Business Report commissioned by American Express OPEN found that, while women-owned businesses grew at 1.5 times the national average between 1997 and 2013, just 4% exceed the $500,000 annual revenue mark. According to research firm GMI’s 2013 Women on Boards Survey, women held just 11% of board seats at the world’s largest and best-known companies, up just 1.7% since 2009.

But a little-known organization gives very high-achieving women a place to find peers. The Committee of 200, C200 to most, is a membership organization for women who own businesses earning more than $20 million annual revenue or who manage corporate profit and loss reports of more than $250 million. Half of members run businesses of more than $400 million. Criteria for membership varies somewhat by industry. Fifty-two members serve on corporate boards, occupying 69 total board seats within the 2014 Fortune 500. Sixty-five percent were founders or co-founders of their businesses.

The group started in 1982 when a group of successful businesswomen gathered in Los Angeles to raise $200,000 for the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). Those women, including Katherine Graham and Christie Hefner, saw the strength of the informal group they had created and decided to form a membership organization to help each other. C200 membership now totals roughly 450 women, including Denise M. Morrison, president and CEO of Campbell Soup Company and Ellen J. Kullman, chairman of the board and CEO of DuPont.

If it all sounds rarefied–well, it is. But organization chair Gay Gaddis, founder of Austin, Texas, integrated marketing agency T3, bristles at the suggestion that this is just a group of wealthy women helping other wealthy women.

“The reason I take a little bit of umbrage of that is that, we have the means, and because we have made it to a certain level of success, a lot of our members have the money to pay it back,” she says.

That payback comes in different ways. Gaddis says the women help each other as any peer group would. They solve business problems and coach corporate members to get their next big promotions. The organization is committed to increasing the number of women who sit on corporate boards and Gaddis is working on positioning the organization as a place to find highly qualified prospects.