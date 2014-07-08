How To Not Come Home From Your Next Vacation, And Start A Business Instead

In 2009, Bianca Forzano made the decision to give up her high paying job with Price WaterhouseCoopers to kite surf around the world. Originally from Rome, this adventurous Italian soon found herself in the sun soaked kite surfing mecca of Cabarete , in the Dominican Republic. She decided to stay and set up shop.

This is the latest in Hugh Whalan’s series on Destination Entrepreneurs, which explores the stories of 18 to 40 year olds who have started cool businesses in exotic parts of the globe–typically with no business experience and very little money to their name. The series interviews Destination Entrepreneurs to understand how they did what they did, and share key takeaways that will help you follow your own passion. You can find accompanying podcasts on this topic here.

When Forzano first arrived, she started working for a friend’s kite instruction business. She quickly found her feet and soon started her own business giving lessons for $50 per hour. As Forzano became more involved in the kite surfing scene in Cabarete through a local nonprofit called Kite Boarding for Girls, she realized that there was not a good sports bikini on the market. In short, when trying to kite surf in a regular bikini, there was a fair chance it would fall off.

This was the inspiration for Bianca Bikinis, a range of hand-made sports bikinis, which sell for about $100. Forzano currently sells the bikinis in the Dominican Republic and Italy, but expects to expand into Israel and the U.S. within the next year. She now spends seven months of the year in Cabarete to design and market the bathing suits, and the rest in Italy, where she produces them.





Forzano’s story is a valuable reminder that it is possible to escape from a job that is not making you happy–even if the exact escape plan is not entirely figured out. Here are some of the things Forzano did to make sure her escape was a success:

Forzano made a conscious decision to get out of her comfort zone, and this exposed her to different ideas and a different way of living. The people Forzano met during her trip were expats living in places like Mexico and Belize and they were paying for their lifestyle by doing everything from yoga instruction to running pizza restaurants. A different life started to look not only desirable, but also achievable. Forzano started “realizing that there was another world out there that didn’t involve a desk and a boss.”

Forzano found her kite surfing instruction business remarkably easy to get off the ground because she already had the skills to teach aspiring surfers, and there were virtually no set up costs except for her kite board–which she already had. She was already in a beautiful destination, and she had a steady stream of visiting friends and acquaintances from Italy, who became her first customers. After advertising through print and online press in Italy, word has spread so much that Forzano now hires a couple of locals to help her with the kite surfing lessons every year.

Forzano started small with her kite business, which meant she didn’t have to risk much money while she developed relationships and knowledge of how business works in Cabarete. This positioned her perfectly when she wanted to launch her bikini line, a much more complicated (and potentially profitable) business.