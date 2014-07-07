This New Guinness Ad Taps Military Tradition To Pluck Patriotic Heartstrings

In the heat of the summer, it’s easy to get caught up in all the beach, sun, and fun vibes that come along with it. This is never more true than in beer ads, that tend to live in that world all year round. For July 4th, the mood traditionally translates to a light-hearted salute to the stars and bars. And as Newcastle has so deftly demonstrated, this year is no exception.





But Guinness and agency BBDO New York took a decidedly different tack, opting instead for a somber reminder of the sacrifices some make so many more can enjoy all those sun-soaked good times. Directed by Noam Murro, “Empty Chair” adapts the longstanding tradition of leaving an open spot at the table for soldiers still serving or lost in service, as both a reminder and a tribute of their sacrifice.





It’s a fitting addition to the impressive “Made of More” campaign that already includes an unexpected end to a basketball game and a very cool look at the stylish subculture of Congolese Sapeurs.