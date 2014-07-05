11 Surprising Ways To Be A Better Parent

We talked to children from ages 3 to 11 years old to find out what, exactly, they think goes on when mom or dad does “programming.”

AUTHOR: Ciara Byrne

READ IN: 3 MIN

Gennady Stolyarov wants to introduce kids to transhumanism. Is this the Snow White of the modern age–or something creepier?

AUTHOR: Leanne Butkovic

READ IN: 7 MIN

To Teach His Daughter About Design, Tommy Perez Turns The Alphabet Into Deliciously Edible Treats.

AUTHOR: John Brownlee

READ IN: 3 MIN

A new study supports our hunch that kids who are exposed to the arts gain benefits beyond just being “more creative.”