Want A Standing Desk? You’re Sitting On One

You’ve heard that sitting is the new smoking , and you’re interested in trying one of those new standing desks everyone’s talking about. What are your options?

There are plenty. You could go with a standard desk like this one, or something motorized that goes up and down at the touch of a button. Or you could go the DIY route (it’s a lot cheaper) or even buy something made of cardboard (it can be recycled when you’re finished with it).





Or, you could try the StorkStand, an idea that recently passed its fundraising goal on Kickstarter. It doesn’t have the appurtenances of some of the other designs. But it does offer portability. You can make a standing desk anywhere–all you really need is the backside of a chair.

A little tabletop you strap in place, the StorkStand was invented by Mike Goldberg from San Francisco. He explains in the pitch video that he was tired of sitting all day (welcome to the club) and wanted something different. He built a prototype at a local maker-shop, and the rest, as they say, is history. He now has the funds for full production, and you can buy yours here for just $199.

Goldberg says it weighs 4.2 pounds, supports 50 pounds (which is enough for several laptops) and comes with a built-in holder for your phone. The best thing is you can adjust the height (assuming you use an office-type chair) which is obviously important. We’re not sure where you put your papers and personal effects. But that’s a side issue. The main benefit will be in improved circulation and less back-pain. It beats sitting all day.