Advice From 10 Creative Technologists We Love

These 10 interviews shed light on qualities every maker should cultivate.

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

Portrait Of The Hacker-Artist As A Middle-Aged Man

The revolution in cheap hardware hacking has made stars of several young prodigies. At 49, Fred Kahl isn’t one of them.

AUTHOR: Emma Holland
READ IN: 5 MIN

This Guy Thinks The Art Of Programming Should Die

Alan Trefler says the way we code stifles real innovation. What the hell is he talking about?

AUTHOR: Joshua Rivera
READ IN: 4 MIN

How DJ Skee Is Reinventing What It Means To Be A DJ

With over a billion media impressions over the last decade, and dedicated online and IRL fans, Scott “DJ SKEE” Keeney is a new kind of digital showman.

AUTHOR: Adam Popescu
READ IN: 10 MIN

How A Game Design Rookie Accidentally Built A $200 Million Hit

When Dan Porter set out to create Draw Something, he barely knew what he was doing. Here’s how his naiveté made him millions.

AUTHOR: John Paul Titlow
READ IN: 7 MIN

Inside The Swedish Gaming Mafia That Produced Minecraft And Candy Crush Saga

Two very different Stockholm games studios make some of most successful games in the world. We visited them to find out what’s in the water.

AUTHOR: Ciara Byrne
READ IN: 8 MIN

The Man Who Branded Berkeley

In the Bay Area, where high-tech design firms enhance brands like Google, Apple, and Amazon, David Goines uses ancient printing presses.

AUTHOR: Elizabeth Segran
READ IN: 8 MIN

Director Bong Joon-ho Imagines “Spartacus On A Train” With Sci-fi Spectacle “Snowpiercer.”

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho talks about imagining a class-based, rail-bound apocalypse and asking questions about our own off-the-rails system.

AUTHOR: Hugh Hart
READ IN: 5 MIN

The Woman Behind The Funniest Shows On TV

Comedy Central’s Michele Ganeless oversees TV’s most hilarious lineup. But she’s serious about challenges like Stephen Colbert’s departure.

AUTHOR: Rob Brunner
READ IN: 10 MIN

A New Doc Explores The Bright Life And Sudden Death Of Aaron Swartz

Documentary maker Brian Knappenberger talks about his new film, The Life and Legacy of Aaron Swartz, and the troubling trends that survive the Internet activist.

AUTHOR: Hugh Hart
READ IN: 5 MIN

Faux-marketing Savant Nathan Fielder Offers An Unused “Nathan For You” Gem And The Truth About Going Viral

Nathan Fielder isn’t a marketing expert, but he plays one on TV. The creator/star of Nathan For You is also an accidental viral hitmaker and shares some plain truths about the random nature of creating an online sensation.

AUTHOR: Joe Berkowitz
READ IN: 7 MIN

