Your Summer Holiday Guide To Doing Everything Better Come Monday

Here are 11 stories that will teach you how to hire, lead, build, measure, fail fast, and sell faster.

[Image: Flickr user Martin Fisch]
By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

How To Encourage Leadership In Your Design Staff

At Behance, designers double as product managers to help other creative professionals. “Designers who ‘just want to design’ won’t succeed on our team,” says Behance cofounder Scott Belsky

AUTHOR: Bryan Lufkin
READ IN: 4 MIN

Weird Hiring Tactics That “Just Work” From Three Killer Startups

These days, finding the right talent requires a little creativity. Here are three unusual approaches to hiring.

AUTHOR: Michael Grothaus
READ IN: 9 MIN

How Camera+ Cofounder Lisa Bettany Found The Peace To Innovate

If you feel like your home city is beating you down, pick up your business and head to the woods.

AUTHOR: Tina Amirtha
READ IN: 4 MIN

The Taboo Things You Do Could Be Your Ticket To Success

How a concoction of reckless youthfulness, fear of failure, and unrelenting passion turned Carrot Creative from a basement startup to a Vice subsidiary.

AUTHOR: Lianne Butkovic
READ IN: 9 MIN

Android Cofounder Tells Us About The Precarious Art of Over-Reaching

Android’s cofounder dissects the advantages of youth and inexperience when they meet audacious goals.

AUTHOR: Ciara Byrne
READ IN: 3 MIN

A Tech-Focused Guide To Increasing Your Influence On Twitter

This guide gives 5 tips that are guaranteed to increase your influence on Twitter without costing you a dime.

AUTHOR: Randy Olson
READ IN: 6 MIN

Startup Post-Mortems Offer All Sorts Of Surprising Lessons

We read 51 startup failure stories and pulled out the best tips from founders who learned the hard way.

AUTHOR: Ciara Byrne
READ IN: 5 MIN

Lessons From Converting To A No-Management Company–In Just Two Days

Six months ago, a New York-based consulting company named Undercurrent took a dose of its own medicine by becoming a holacracy: the management structure used by GitHub and Zappos. Here’s how they did it.

AUTHOR: April Joyner
READ IN: 6 MIN

Sound Advice On Making And Selling Hardware

Tindie gets orders from hobbyists, Google and NASA. Here’s what they’ve learned.

AUTHOR: Leah Hunter
READ IN: 8 MIN

Creative Ways To Make A Name For Yourself When Bootstrapping

Not interesting in financing your company with a big name VC? You can still get big-name clients–here’s how.

AUTHOR: Leah Hunter
READ IN: 7 MIN

If You Can’t Beat Them, Buy Them

I can guess where tomorrow’s Nest is hiding and buy them for a lot less than $3.2 billion

AUTHOR: Ben Lamm, Chaotic Moon
READ IN: 5 MIN

