Emotion-Tracking Calendars Provide An Unflinching Look At How Happy And Loving Your Life Is, Or Isn’t





Designer Raquel Catalan of studio Brigada Creativa recently created a set of calendars that allow users to keep track of either couplehood or general happiness as the year rolls along. The calendars bring the idea of the quantified self to the analog world, letting users fill in part of a daily template to keep track of various components of either topic. At the end of the year, they can look back and quantify just how happy they were and how much quality time was spent with a significant other.

“Love Life, Day by Day” consists of 365 heart outlines, each divided into four quadrants. Each quarter quadrant can be shaded in according to: time together, conversation, caresses and kisses, and of course, sex. “How Was Your Day” is less sexy, but perhaps even more important. It has 365 round yellow circles so that you can draw in two eyes and a mouth in an assortment of suggested faces to record your overall feeling each day, on a scale of very good, good, ordinary, bad, or very bad. Of course you can probably color outside the lines a bit and make up your own faces. The calendars are perhaps best used in tandem, so you can see how the days spent devoted to your romantic partner line up with very good days. (Ideally, it should be at a 1:1.)

H/t to My Modern Met