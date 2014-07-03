advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Answers To 11 Of Technology’s Most Fascinating Quandaries

Unseen forces cause the changes we see in tech news every day. Here are (almost) a dozen of them–explained.

Answers To 11 Of Technology’s Most Fascinating Quandaries
[Image: Flickr user Ian Sane]
By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

Why The Music Industry’s Next Big Disruption Is In The Recording Studio

Everyone knows the way we listen to music will never be the same, but they never suspected this.

advertisement
advertisement

AUTHOR: Tyler Hayes
READ IN: 3 MIN

Why You Should Let Your Creative Employees Roam

At Mother New York, agency employees are encouraged to dig deep into their passions–and bring back creative commodities that no other agency could come up with.

AUTHOR: David Lumb
READ IN: 8 MIN

Why The Bio-Startups That Save American Lives Are Launching In Berlin

Selling to Americans doesn’t mean you have to be based here. One startup explains why they live in one country to sell to another.

AUTHOR: Leah Hunter
READ IN: 9 MIN

Why Exactly Does The Government Suck So Badly At Software?

Everyone agrees that the governments should become platforms for the services they provide to citizens–so why is that so hard? Here’s how one company is trying to fix Washington’s digital disasters–and what still needs to be done.

advertisement

AUTHOR: Michael Grothaus
READ IN: 12 MIN

Why Collecting Data In Conflict Zones Is Invaluable–And Nearly Impossible

An ingenious group of nonprofit startups hopes they can prevent suffering with hacked hardware and intelligent simulations. Here’s how.

AUTHOR: Tina Amirtha
READ IN: 8 MIN

Why Do Big Companies Do Hackathons?

It’s not about getting to market faster–it’s about steering the whole company around obstacles that might otherwise be unavoidable.

AUTHOR: Jennifer Elias
READ IN: 7 MIN

Why Venture Capitalists Love Foolish Startups

We asked investors like Hunter Walk what they think about naive ambition. Here’s what they said.

advertisement

AUTHOR: Luke Dormehl
READ IN: 7 MIN

Why Google Is Investing In Deep Learning

Google’s acquisition of DeepMind has everyone talking about deep learning. Here’s what you need to know to join the conversation.

AUTHOR: Luke Dormehl
READ IN: 7 MIN

How Digital History Lessons Can “Disrupt” The Way We Think About Time

Retronaut.com’s founder says its success comes from super-high-resolution historical images which shock viewers into reconsidering the present day.

AUTHOR: Bryan Lufkin
READ IN: 4 MIN

How Infinite Information Will Warp And Change Human Relationships

Getting too attached to Siri is one thing. The actual future of people’s relationships with software may be a lot weirder.

advertisement

AUTHOR: Michael Grothaus
READ IN: 15 MIN

Once Browser Tech Partners, Google And Apple Are Divorcing. Is The Web In Trouble?

A little more than a year after Google launched its own rendering engine, we look at the effect on the developer community.

AUTHOR: Steven Melendez
READ IN: 5 MIN

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life