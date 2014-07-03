Answers To 11 Of Technology’s Most Fascinating Quandaries

Everyone knows the way we listen to music will never be the same, but they never suspected this.

AUTHOR: Tyler Hayes

READ IN: 3 MIN

At Mother New York, agency employees are encouraged to dig deep into their passions–and bring back creative commodities that no other agency could come up with.

AUTHOR: David Lumb

READ IN: 8 MIN

Selling to Americans doesn’t mean you have to be based here. One startup explains why they live in one country to sell to another.

AUTHOR: Leah Hunter

READ IN: 9 MIN

Everyone agrees that the governments should become platforms for the services they provide to citizens–so why is that so hard? Here’s how one company is trying to fix Washington’s digital disasters–and what still needs to be done.