See Illustrated Tributes To Your Favorite Cartoon Characters, “From Hanna-Barbera to Cartoon Network”

Cartoon Network’s most recent art show–“From Hanna-Barbera to Cartoon Network”–lived at the network’s studios (and was closed to the public) Fortunately, the curator, Ecuadorian illustrator & designer Chogrin, has released the collection on a Tumblr, “HB-CN.” There you’ll find sculptural, illustrated, and digital interpretations from artists around the world of cartoon favorites across the generations, from Rosie the Robot, to Captain Caveman, to Dexter’s Lab. Chogrin’s own tribute spans classic characters from Fred Flinstone to Jake the Dog. It’s interesting to see the evolution of the animator brain from 1960, when the Flintstones first aired, through Adventure Time in 2010. Characters have become more abstract and definitely creepier (see the above rendering of Ice King), though perhaps they’ve lost some of that simple, old-fashioned zaniness? You be the judge.
