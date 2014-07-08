4 Common Vocal Mistakes Leaders Make

Commanding respect as a leader means more than having a fancy job title and a corner office; it also means having the right tone of voice.

Laura Sicola, linguist and founder of Vocal Impact Productions in Philadelphia, has spent more than a decade coaching business leaders on the impact of vocal executive presence, or the ability to harness the power of your voice to command the room, connect with the audience, and close the deal.

“You can have all the credentials, you can have the space on top of the org chart and all the other external symbols that you’re supposed to be a leader but [it’s] your communication that makes people really buy it,” Sicola says.

Too often, she says, leaders focus their attention on the words they want to deliver–reading and rereading a speech, going over PowerPoint bullet points, and making an agenda of meeting issues. While the words may be perfect, the tone with which you deliver the message can cause it to fall flat.

Sicola identifies four common mistakes leaders make in vocal communication:

“If you don’t sound like you’re interested in your own words, why would anyone else be interested?” asks Sicola. Too often, she says, managers will jot down meeting notes and read them off, or attempt to memorize them. The problem is, she explains, trying to get through a list of words often distracts the presenter from their meaning and causes them to sound disengaged.

“It’s not that you have to be Tony Robbins jumping up and down and trying to convince and compel, but you have to sound like you’re at least listening to the words that are coming out of your mouth,” says Sicola.