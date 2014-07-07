What An MBA Can Do For You, And What You Can Do For Yourself

My business partner Jamin is a seasoned and wildly successful entrepreneur and CEO, which is why it surprised me when he recently returned to school to earn his MBA.

The thought of going back to school at the age of 42 inspires something in me that can only be described as nausea. Between the three partners at my firm, the most schooling any of us has had is a bachelor’s degree, and yet in the past seven years we’ve transformed our business to become the fastest growing technology firm in the market research industry today. Personally, I’ve started and sold two successful firms with no advanced degree under my belt and nary even a formal course in business finance.

Yet throughout my career, I’ve seen colleagues and coworkers cut out at some critical points in search of the MBA that they’re sure is going to be the impetus for their “next big thing.” But in doing so are they missing out on the “big thing” they could have accomplished by focusing more of their time and energy on their business instead of in the classroom?

In my business partner’s case, he had some incredibly valid reasons for pursuing an MBA, which had nothing to do with his confidence in running our business day-to-day. But what about those of you who think you might not have what it takes to run a business, yet?

If you do a search online you will see just as many articles outlining the reasons not to get a MBA as there are articles encouraging you to go for it. You can likely guess the degrees of those authors in favor and of those opposed.

A few of my favorite reasons for earning an MBA include “learn how to get up and string a few sentences together” and “the chance to make some lifelong friends.” Uh–isn’t that you’re your undergrad was for? Likewise the argument against includes gems like “there are already too many MBAs” and ”pay is stagnant.”

In truth, the decision to go back to school is a highly personal one–likely not to be determined by five or even 10 random reasons from a total stranger.