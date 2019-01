“There’s a lot of yearning at Blue Bottle Coffee, there’s a lot of me wishing for something,” James Freeman says. That’s how his business was born, from the longing for quality.

“From that yearning, you can get to some place tangible,” he says.

Freeman started serving his coffee from a kiosk in San Francisco in 2005. Blue Bottle Coffee has since expanded to New York and opened 13 cafes. Check out the video above to learn more about the surprising way he motivates his workforce.