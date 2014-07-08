What To Do When Everyone At Work Is Out For Themselves

If other people are affecting how we manage ourselves to the point where it is affecting our executive edge–that special quality few people possess but many companies seek–then we’d better learn to manage behaviors that are hard to deal with in our workplace.

It would be wonderful if everyone were nice to each other and had each other’s best interest at heart. But the reality is, many people are out for themselves. Sometimes it is a personality issue, and sometimes it is the way the corporate structure is set up.

What do we do with all this? It is a big issue in many companies today. But if your goal is to have executive edge and lead and succeed, you have to see the big picture and realize that a leader is only a leader when there are followers.

You have to be above all the petty behaviors. Although difficult, it is critical for your future to learn how to deal with these kinds of behaviors. All these behaviors come from ego. While some ego is important, having an inflated ego can hurt you.

Have you ever gone to a meeting and not had the same goal as the person leading the meeting? If you have not, you are an exception. Why is it that we sit in meetings all the time and know that we have a different goal but do not think that others have different goals when we are leading meetings?

Hidden agendas can kill an idea, and if we are not aware, these agendas come out of nowhere and we are not prepared to battle them.

Every person is motivated by something different. It is important to remember that when keeping your goal top of your mind. How do you find out what people’s hidden agendas are so that you can meet your objectives?