How To Turn What You’re Already Doing Into Your Dream Job

“The type of work I get paid for [as a consultant] has everything to do with what I want to do full-time in five years.” Her goal? Get back into acting.

In addition to helping brands strategize, Napoletano gives keynote speeches and writes every day. “Just because I have to earn a living doesn’t mean I can’t take the best parts of those things and apply them [to something else],” she says.

We spoke with Napoletano to find out how moonlighting can help prepare you for your next act. Here are her four tips:

For Napoletano, it’s acting. “I left performing back in 2004 and realized that it’s my life blood. It feeds my soul. While some folks see them as vastly different paths, there’s a ton of overlap between being a marketing consultant and running an acting/performing career . . . and I’m way ahead of the marketing and hustle curve,” she says.

For those who are unclear about what’s next, Napoletano suggests taking a class. “Take a chance, give yourself permission to fail in front of people. You never know,” she says. Since she runs her own business, Napoletano has the flexibility to take classes when they’re offered and work with clients around them. But having a 9 to 5 job doesn’t mean you can’t take steps now to reach the next stage of your career.

Some of Napoletano’s clients are looking to make the transition from corporate America to something else. Many people believe what they do in their free time is different from what they do at work, Napoletano notes. “It’s really not,” she says.