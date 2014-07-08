3 Ways To Take Your Company Mission Statement From Words To Actions

The Internet has no shortage of opinions and rants on business culture, but few posts will tell you how to actually change culture. My goal here is to skip the “kumbaya” stuff and give you three practical ways you can improve your culture and motivate employees.

Five years ago when I became CEO of Widen Enterprises, a marketing technology provider, we were transitioning from a pre-media company to a software company. For a 60-year-old business, this was no simple task. We made the transition, and over the past year we have been refining the software culture.

Whereas startups begin with a blank slate, existing companies have the challenge of pursuing new paths with 20, 40, or 60 years of history influencing the current environment. To work, cultural transformation must be deliberate in such cases.

If we boil down all the culture advice out there, we can identify three goals and ways to achieve them that are worth a deliberate effort:

To make culture an asset, you have to convert concepts from your mission statement into reality. To accomplish this, begin by changing your physical environment.

At Widen, we wanted our employees to collaborate more effectively, but we had an office that discouraged teamwork. The cubicles, long hallways, separate departments, and closed offices were collaboration kryptonite. So we changed it.

I wrote this article from a long table in a 10,000-square-foot room where we make marketing technology happen. I don’t have a separate office with a mahogany desk, black leather chair, and leather-bound books, and nor do other executives. We inhabit a space designed around the principles of collaboration and sharing. We participate in random conversations, get involved, learn new stuff, and interact with people who used to be cordoned away on the opposite side of the building. Does it get noisy? Sure, but we still have a few private spaces available, and employees rock noise canceling headphones when they want to lower the volume.