How To Get The Green Light For Your Big Idea

If you want to rocket to the top, then it helps to have a big idea–something that visibly changes your company for the better. But large companies can move slowly. They have good reasons for being risk averse. How do you convince the higher-ups to give your idea a shot?

Robin Jenkins, regional marketing manager at RMH, a large Applebee’s franchisee with more than 100 restaurants, spearheaded the launch of a new employee rewards and recognition game called Bee Block. Servers get points for suggesting desserts or appetizers to guests, and engage in friendly competition with each other. She was intrigued by gamification, and thought RMH’s young employees would be, too.

“It’s going to take a lot of work to get a new idea going, so you better like what you’re trying to do or otherwise it won’t go anywhere,” she says.

If you need approval from decision makers, then you need to get in front of these decision makers. Some companies have good mechanisms for this.

Pamela Radford, senior director for global engagement marketing at Electronic Arts, got the green light to create FIFA Fan Rewards–a gamified customer loyalty and marketing program tied to their soccer products as a result of winning an internal marketing competition. But if your company doesn’t, then you’ll need to start networking. It’s nice if the big ask isn’t the first time you’ve said hello.

Executives at RMH knew they needed something better to motivate employees. Jenkins says that turnover was running 135% per year, which is much higher than average in the restaurant industry.

“We were replacing our previous reward and recognition program,” Jenkins says, so RMH didn’t have a lot to lose by implementing Bee Block. New ideas are often welcome when the old ideas are obviously broken.