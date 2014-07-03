Which Apps and Companies Occupy Your Phone’s Home Screen?

How carefully is your phone’s home screen arranged? In folders? By color? To find out, BTIG looked at roughly 300 home screen submissions –nearly all of them iOS–to catch the emerging trends and see which apps and companies are most common.

To get a feel of smartphone users’ most important apps, the firm looked only at home screens that did not include folders, positing that users want to access their most used apps with just a single tap of their fingers.

Here are some of the key takeaways:





Default apps stay at home

The apps that come preloaded on smartphones tend to stay on the home screen. Of the 255 iOS home screen submissions, 97% kept the Phone on the home screen, 96% kept Messages, 93% kept the default Mail app, 85% had Calendar, 82% had Settings, and 81% had Safari. While apps like Phone and Messages seem vital to have on hand at a moment’s notice, some of these other apps’ “popularity” may stem from the fact that Apple and iOS won’t let users delete them without going through lengthy measures.





Google Maps is still the authority

Though iOS users have to take the extra step to download Google Maps and the default navigation system runs through Apple’s own Maps app, Google Maps is still the leader. Google Maps stationed itself on 47% (120 home screens) compared to Apple’s 39% (100)–perhaps due to the awful rollout of Apple Maps back in 2012. On a larger basis, mapping is a key feature for users–75% of iOS users and 61% of Android users had at least one mapping app on their home screen.