The Top 10 Stories In Leadership For June 2014

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the month of June.





The Marvel Superhero You’ve Never Heard Of And His 1.3 Million Followers

You’d want Agent M on your social media team. Known at Ryan Penagos outside of his alter-ego, he manages 20 social media accounts for the comic giant, and has a few lessons to share with mere marketing mortals.





6 Steps To Turn Strangers Into Connections

You don’t have to be outgoing to follow these bits of advice for meeting new people. It can be as simple as changing your body language, and saying hello.





The Tech Company With The Radical Idea That Having A Baby Shouldn’t Derail Your Career

The CEO of Palo Alto Systems brought her babies to work in slings around her neck until they were four months old. “Don’t give employees burritos, foosball, and kegs. You need to think about the real things that will matter to employees and give you access to talent you’re losing,” she says.