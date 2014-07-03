Calvin Klein Marks 20 Years Of CK One With An Ad For The Selfie Age

Twenty years ago Calvin Klein set the rules for sexy hipness with its now-iconic ck one ads. Featuring a fresh-faced Kate Moss and other of-the-moment models like Jenny Shimizu, the black-and-white ads launched the brand into ubiquity. Now, to commemorate the unisex fragrance’s 20th anniversary, Calvin Klein has re-imagined its inaugural ad for the selfie age.

As with original, Calvin Klein has chosen a number of up-and-coming artists and personalities (remember, Kate Mass was far from “Queen Kate” status 20 years ago) to feature including singer/songwriter Dev Hynes, electro-pop singer Kelela, electronic artist and producer Evian Christ and a slew of young models.

But rather than showcasing slightly provocatively poses, “ck one 2014” is a hazy, slightly NSFW orgy of young sexuality and digital self-obsession. As the pretty young things writhe, make out passionately, and bliss out in a club, this time the action is seemingly captured by a camera phone, into which everyone stares longingly.

Looking to “capture the relevance of the brand for a new generation,” the campaign’s digital strategy includes a Tumblr account that houses digital assets from the shoot, and a Snapchat account that allows cast members to share messages with their followers.





The campaign was shot by photographer Mario Sorrenti–the same photog who shot iconic images of Moss for the Obsession campaigns–and was created by agency Mother New York and produced under the direction of Calvin Klein, Inc.’s in-house ad agency and studio.