Pivot-Happy Fab Launches New Brand For Stylish, Yet Affordable, Housewares

Fab, the shape-shifting online retailer, today announced yet another new identity. Along with the teams from European furniture companies One Nordic and MassivKonzept, Fab is launching a new brand called Hem –Swedish for “home.”

Hem plans to launch this fall with an initial assortment of 300 standard home products, including tables, sofas, and shelves, priced at half the cost of goods at comparable retailers. But unlike traditional furniture companies with online storefronts, Hem aspires to be ecommerce-native in the way that its products are designed, shipped, and assembled. Like the One Nordic Bento chair, many items will ship flat-package and come together without screws or adhesives. And with online tools similar to the ones now available on Fab Europe, customers will be able to tailor products to their own size, material, and color specifications.

“We are excited to shake up the home furnishings space and believe we have just the team to do it,” Fab CEO Jason Goldberg tells Co.Design in a statement. “We are creating a new kind of home company that delivers more of what people want–good design, provenance, affordable prices, and multi-point shopping opportunities.” The goal of Hem, its founders say, is to “bring joy to people everywhere” through well-designed and affordable furniture.

By all accounts, joy has been notably absent at Fab for the last year. Goldberg, already notorious for his swashbuckling blog posts about entrepreneurship, garnered additional attention earlier this spring when the media jumped on an internal memo he posted to his blog, and then subsequently removed. Its title? “It’s a fucking startup. Why are you here?”

Joy has been notably absent at Fab for the last year.

Many employees, as it happens, were not: Fab has fired staffers by the dozens since abandoning its flash-sales based model in favor of becoming an “online lifestyle shop,” a change in tack announced last September that has yet to pay off. At its peak, the company grew to over 500; today, Crunchbase estimates its headcount at under 50.

With Hem, Fab will need to lean heavily on the shoulders of its European talent. It acquired MassivKonzept, a German store for custom furniture, last spring, and earlier this month bought One Nordic, the Finnish design firm lauded for its easy-to-ship, easy-to-assemble products.

“Furniture is one of the last frontiers for online shopping,” says Petrus Palmér, part of One Nordic’s founding trio (and a Co.Design 50 honoree). “We think about how to ship something big in a small package–without instructions, manuals, cursing. Making that a nice experience–that’s largely design and development.”