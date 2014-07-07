5 Psychological Tactics Marketers Use To Influence Consumer Behavior

The vast majority of marketers aren’t psychologists. But many successful marketers regularly employ psychology in appealing to consumers.

Smart, skillful, honest marketers use psychology legally, ethically, and respectfully to attract and engage consumers, and compel them to buy.

Here are a few tips and tricks for using psychology to your own marketing campaign’s advantage:

Studies have shown emotional and psychological appeals resonate more with consumers than feature and function appeals. In advertising copy, benefits–which often have a psychological component–generally outsell features. Demonstrating how that new computer will improve a potential customer’s life tends to have more influence rather than explaining how it works.

Salespeople have long understood the power of emotional appeals. In the 18th century, when the contents of the Anchor Brewery were being auctioned off, the auctioneer said: “We are not here to sell boilers and vats, but the potentiality of growing rich beyond the dreams of avarice.”

It’s no secret that consumers tend to doubt marketing claims–for good reasons. Many simply aren’t credible. One way to raise credibility is to point out your product’s shortcomings.

Among the most famous examples was an ad for Volkswagen, which contained a one-word headline: “Lemon.” Opening body copy below a VW photo read: “This Volkswagen missed the boat. The chrome strip on the glove compartment is blemished and must be replaced. Chances are you wouldn’t have noticed it; Inspector Kurt Kroner did.” The ad went on to discuss a “preoccupation with detail.” The Lemon ad became a textbook example of how to optimize credibility.