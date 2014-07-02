HBO’s “The Leftovers” Spawns A Children’s Book For the Rapture

Even after just its first episode, what HBO’s new show The Leftovers has taught us is that if all of a sudden 2% of the world’s population disappeared, there are a lot of complex, perhaps irresolvable issues to deal with.

And since there is perhaps no better way to deal with complex issues than in the form of children’s literature, the network has teamed with illustrator Pablo Bernasconi for an exclusive e-book called The ABCs of the Sudden Departure.





It’s meant to be the kind of book someone in Mapleton, New York, might read to their kids at night, if they’ve already read them Edward Gorey. So now, whether you want to prepare your kids for some version of the Rapture or just want to help them appreciate complex storytelling at an early age, starting this week The Leftovers Facebook and Twitter will post two letters of the alphabet every week until the season finale on September 7, when we’ll see the final letters and the finished e-book.





HBO’s vice president of digital and social media Sabrina Caluori says, “As soon as you begin exploring ways in which a post-Sudden Departure world would be both different and familiar, a creative door swings wide open. We found the concept of communicating adult themes in the style of a children’s book to be a unique way to educate and entertain consumers.”

Hey, if it worked for digestion, there’s no reason it can’t work for the Rapture.