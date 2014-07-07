What Marketers Can Learn From Nike’s World Cup Ads

Exactly four years ago I found myself sleeping in strange places. Couches. Chairs. Occasionally I even caught a few winks while leaning against a wall. It was 2010, and I was one of many at ad agency 180 Amsterdam living at the office in order to bring the massive Adidas World Cup campaign to life.

As exhausted as I was, I loved it because we were doing something bold. The films we were creating brought together some of the world’s finest athletes and pushed new boundaries in special effects. The online experience we developed offered in-depth daily game interactions throughout the month-long tournament. Every day new films were shot and edited to tell the captivating stories coming out of South Africa. Those films were distributed through a carefully orchestrated social media plan.

It was a campaign worth losing sleep over. Because it felt brave.

I think bravery is what the World Cup represents for many of us. And Nike’s new World Cup campaign captures that spirit with the perfect tagline: “Risk Everything.” It is such a great example of marketing that celebrates the foundation of what it is selling. Nike understands that the story of the World Cup is not soccer. The World Cup story is about finding courage.

Courtesy of NIKE, Inc.

Nike expanded on this idea with the brilliant line, “There’s no greater risk than playing it safe.” This is as true in advertising as it is in sport. Risk is what kept me in the office all night back in 2010 in Amsterdam, and taking that risk is how Nike already has a huge win with the 2014 World Cup.

So why are most brands so afraid of taking risks when time after time we watch Adidas and Nike wow the world? Nike and Adidas have learned how to take the risk out of risk by following some very simple rules of engagement–rules that we can all learn from in an effort to leverage this World Cup passion.

Here are a few lessons from their World Cup playbook: