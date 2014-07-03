5 Free Apps For Capturing Your July 4th Festivities

If you believe selfies should be a constitutional right and that no fireworks show should go un-hashtagged, this edition of Free App Friday (on a Thursday!) is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

GifBoom (Android and iOS)

Still shots don’t cut it, especially when they’re of the fireworks your neighbors set off in a trashcan on the street or your cousin’s face emerging from a pie-eating contest covered in victory. Create GIFs and add filters, text overlays, and music. One-touch sharing to social networks means you can get that GIF up before your great-aunt can say, “Add me on the face books.”

Sphere (iOS)

What’s the point of having the greatest red, white, and blue cookout if you can’t take a 360-degree photo of it? As Thomas Jefferson once said, “Go big or go home.”

Muzy (Android and iOS)