5 Free Apps For Capturing Your July 4th Festivities

If you believe selfies should be a constitutional right and that no fireworks show should go un-hashtagged, this edition of Free App Friday (on a Thursday!) is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Still shots don’t cut it, especially when they’re of the fireworks your neighbors set off in a trashcan on the street or your cousin’s face emerging from a pie-eating contest covered in victory. Create GIFs and add filters, text overlays, and music. One-touch sharing to social networks means you can get that GIF up before your great-aunt can say, “Add me on the face books.”
Sphere (iOS)
What’s the point of having the greatest red, white, and blue cookout if you can’t take a 360-degree photo of it? As Thomas Jefferson once said, “Go big or go home.”
Edit photos, create collages, share on social, or save for later. Because one square image at a time isn’t enough when you have a three-day weekend to cover.
Photo Blender (Android)
For the artist-types: Blend and overlay photos for dramatic multiple-exposure effects. We can see you getting a little carried away with the flags and sparklers on this one, but America’s birthday is no time for restraint.
Free Prints (iOS)
Look, these photo sharing apps are great, but grandma’s fridge hasn’t featured a single real-life print since you got that newfangled iPhone. It sounds too good to be true, but based on its happy reviews, this app delivers on its promise of free photo prints. Heart, star, and thumbs-up stickers not included.