The Big-Picture Technique For Creating More Eureka Moments

Jessica Buttimer doesn’t buy in to the theory that lightning-flash epiphanies provide solutions to types of problems that plague us even when we try to sleep. “I don’t believe in the shampooing-the-hair or ride-in-to-work or wherever those most quote-unquote creative moments occur,” the marketing leader at Sonos tells Fast Company.

Despite the copious amount of ink that’s been spilled on how to fast track those eureka moments that can boost a career (not to mention self-esteem), Buttimer’s thinking is more in line with recent research that suggests it takes a series of small steps to arrive at a creative solution.

She’s got plenty of experience, starting with her time at Clorox, where she saw an opportunity the launch a line of nontoxic cleaners–the company’s first new brand in 20 years. Dubbed Green Works, it was an instant hit and quickly gobbled a big portion of the natural home cleaning products market as sales topped $100 million and garnered Buttimer a spot on our Most Creative People in Business list in 2009. She then moved on to Deckers Outdoor Company, working to boost the profiles of Teva and Uggs.

Now at Sonos, Buttimer’s using her best practices for creative thinking to lead the company’s marketing efforts at the outset of a sea change. Best known for its wireless, high-fidelity speakers, Sonos doubled its revenue in 2013 to $535 million from the previous year. Looking for continued growth and new channels, the company recently gave its audio controller app a makeover, as well as teamed up with Google Play Music to let users stream music directly from the Android integration to their Sonos speakers.

As she sees it, creative thinking is driven by three things: positivity, stepping back, and getting up close and personal. Here’s how she breaks them down:

“Being creative for me is less about the setting, the time of day, or the process, and more about the frame of mind of the team and the ability to focus,” she says. Buttimer confesses she has a hard time feeling creative unless she can get into an “art of possible” mindset.

“I know if we are cluttered with lots of to-dos or if we are feeling time constraints there is no way we can be creative,” she explains. That’s exacerbated by so much data and analysis, not to mention email and phone calls, that Buttimer says it causes a chronic case of distraction. To combat this, she’s observed that most people go into lean in mode “wanting closure and to tick things off a list.”