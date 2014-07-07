This Paralyzed Man Can Now Move His Hand

When Ian Burkhart was 19, he accidentally dove into a sandbar while in the water with friends and quickly realized what had happened: He was paralyzed. Today, Burkhart is still paralyzed–but he can move his hand by controlling it with his mind.

In June, Burkhart, now 23, became the first person to use Neurobridge, a technology that bypasses the spinal cord and uses brain signals to directly stimulate muscle movement. Developed by R&D company Battelle, Neurobridge consists of a pea-sized chip that’s implanted in the brain and connected to a muscle stimulation sleeve. The chip, which contains an an array of 96 electrodes, allows researchers to look at detailed signals and neural activity emanating from the motor cortex of Ian’s brain.





When Burkhart thinks about moving his hand, the chip sends those signals to the limb in less than a tenth of a second. The technology, while promising, is still in its infancy.

Battelle has been working on neurosensing technology for almost a decade. “We were having such success in decoding brain activity, we thought, ‘Let’s see if we could remap the signals, go around something like a spinal cord injury and then translate the signals into something that the muscles could understand and help someone paralyzed regain control of their limb,'” explains Chad Bouton, the leader of the Neurobridge project at Battelle.

Burkhart became involved with the study after his doctor mentioned it to him. It turned out that Ian was the perfect candidate. He had the exact level of injury the researchers were looking for, he’s young and otherwise healthy, and he lives about 20 minutes away from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where the research is being conducted.

Even with the tantalizing promise of moving a paralyzed limb, Burkhart had to think hard before agreeing to the surgery. “Mainly, it was just the fact that I would have to have brain surgery for something that wasn’t needed,” he says. He also knew that the surgery wouldn’t magically give him movement again. He would have to undergo rigorous training to regain even basic hand function. Mainly, his experience would help move along future technological advances.

Post-surgery, Burkhart still had a lot of thinking to do–this time, in order to move his hand. “Anyone able bodied doesn’t think about moving their hand, it just happens. I had to do lots of training and coaching.”