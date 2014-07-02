Infographic: This Map of All “Lord of the Rings” Journeys Goes There (And Back Again)

One seemingly fair criticism of the Lord of the Rings trilogy is that after the ring is (60-year-old spoiler alert) destroyed in Mordor, the diminutive heroes fly an enormous eagle back home–leaving the audience to wonder why they didn’t just take an eagle there in the first place. I’m sure there’s a perfectly sound reason for why the eagle was not an option, and please let us know it in the comments below, but the simplest explanation is that these books were all about the journey. A new map is now making the exact parameters of that journey clearer than ever.