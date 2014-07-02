Burger King Celebrates Gay Pride With A “Proud Whopper,” And A Message

To celebrate Pride Month, Burger King altered the packaging of its signature Whopper just enough to make people think. What was so different about the Proud Whopper?





Last weekend, a San Francisco Burger King sold the rainbow-wrapped burgers during the Pride parade. The ad, created by agency David, shows customers guessing at what made the Whopper so proud. Turns out the answer is a little (somewhat pandering, and sort of manufactured-looking; are we meant to think that the people in the ad aren’t aware they’re part of this exercise?) lesson in equality and tolerance. Something a few of the blurred out customers might want to think about. Regardless of sexual orientation, everyone’s shoving the same 650 calories into their face.





Proceeds from Proud Whopper sales will be donated to the Burger King McLamore Foundation for scholarships benefiting LGBT high school seniors graduating in spring 2015.