When Kanye Met Matisse: This Tumblr Mixes Hip-Hop Lyrics With Classic Art

The creators of Fly Art describe their Tumblr as “a tribute to the finer things in life: art and hip-hop.” As promised, viewers scrolling through the site will indeed simultaneously experience the grandeur of a masterful painting along with the compact sting of a Ludacris punchline.

Swimmin’ all in your sea: The Wave (1896), William-Adolphe Bouguereau / Wet the Bed, Chris Brown ft. Ludacris

Taking inspiration from juxtaposition blogs like Swoosh Art and Carter Family Portraits, Gisella Velasco and Toni Potenciano have been splashing lyrics from the likes of Biggie and Kanye across a series of paintings that range from Magritte to Van Gogh and far beyond. In some instances, the lyrics illuminate what we’re seeing in the painting, as when The Creation of Adam section of Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling is accented with the Kanye line “I Am a God.” Other times, the paintings seem as though they’re there to bring out the deeper meaning in the lyrics, as when the Drake line “I’m just trying to find a reason not to go out every evening” is overlaid in front of Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks.

By highlighting the hidden playfulness of art and depth in hip-hop, Fly Art provides the best of both worlds far more efficiently than Jay Z and R. Kelly promised on their collaboration of that name.

H/t to Flavorwire