Working From Home Is Awesome–If You Do It Right

The people want to work from home.

In fact, according to the last census data, the telecommuting workforce increased 80% from 2005 to 2012, even as the total workforce declined. And in the U.K., record numbers of employees work remotely. Nicholas Bloom, professor of economics at Stanford University, studied the Chinese travel center Ctrip over nine months and found that employees who worked from home put their desk-bound counterparts’ productivity to shame: Ctrip was thinking that it could save money on space and furniture if people worked from home and that the savings would outweigh the productivity hit it would take when employees left the discipline of the office environment. Instead, we found that people working from home completed 13.5% more calls than the staff in the office did–meaning that Ctrip got almost an extra workday a week out of them. They also quit at half the rate of people in the office–way beyond what we anticipated. And predictably, at-home workers reported much higher job satisfaction. All totaled, the company saw one extra workday a week, no commute, less sick days, and no more running errands on long lunches. The company estimated that it saved $1,900 per employee on furniture and supplies over the nine months. We’ve covered remote work extensively at Fast Company, from building and sustaining a remote workforce to bridging the gaps in a far-flung team. And four of our six best tools for creative work are about making a more home-like workspace–including naps, running breaks, messier desks, and ambient sound. But sometimes the comforts of home can become too cozy. This is when you need to weigh the pros and cons of taking your work home with you and keeping it there: PRO: We’re Mammals, Not Machines Ever wonder why your best ideas come in the shower, on a hike, or just before falling asleep? “Our brain is wandering, forming connections, resolving incongruencies, testing out theories,” writes executive coach Christine Comaford. “Working from home enables more vision time,” she says.

If your company doesn’t already have Google Hangouts or Skype, take the initiative to set yourself up for joining meetings remotely so you’re not left out of the banter in between the meeting minutes. PRO: It’s Family-Friendly Many companies, finally realizing that life outside of work happens whether they like it or not, are adopting policies to include flexibility for parents–like Palo Alto Software, the tech firm that encourages flextime and whose CEO brought her own kids to work in baby slings. But for some parents, subjecting their offices to fussy children or schlepping the crew into the city five days a week isn’t an option. Working from home lets parents be there for their home life, without falling off the mommy-cliff. CON: You’ll Have To Set Boundaries How fast can you fling yourself from the nursery, the moment baby’s asleep, to your home office to whip off a dozen emails–without knocking over a coffee mug and losing the battle for your laptop with the cat?

When the stress of work and the stress of home come together in the same place, you’ll need a plan for managing it all. After all, going to work is proven to be less stressful than dealing with conflict at home. Working from home can give you precious time with your family back, but you may have to set boundaries for when work and home can’t mix. That means putting tough ultimatums on playtime when it’s time to get down to business–and putting the BlackBerry down when you’re at the park. PRO: Say Goodbye To Rush Hour The average commute in the U.S. is nearly 25 minutes long, meaning most of us lose an hour of our lives just getting to and from work. In New York, it’s more like two hours.

Getting all that time back is the feel-good equivalent of a $40,000 raise, says National Geographic fellow Dan Buettner. You can only improve your commute so much; it’s still a life-sucking part of our daily routines. This one for the “pro” column has no downside. If you enjoy your commute that much, you’re either living on a tropical island or you’re a monk and didn’t need this list in the first place.