Tumblr Boots Product Lead Derek Gottfrid

Derek Gottfrid Image via Youtube

In the email, Tumblr CEO and founder David Karp wrote that he “made the decision that it’s time for Derek to move on from Tumblr,” and that he will be taking “a more active role” in overseeing the product teams that Gottfrid has led since he joined the team in 2010.

Business Insider reports that Gottfrid acted much like a “shadow CEO” and was crucial to day-to-day happenings at Tumblr, the company’s native advertising program, and even the Yahoo acquisition. “In many ways, he was Tumblr’s Sheryl Sandberg, but without the big name or profile,” Business Insider adds.

Here is Karp’s message in full, for your reading (and analyzing) pleasure: