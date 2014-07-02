Why The Music Industry’s Next Big Disruption Is In The Recording Studio

If you thought the Internet was finished disrupting the music industry, hang tight. With music consumption and distribution having been fully upended, the other side of the equation is ripe for change: Production. Accessible music creation software has been around for years, but a new wave of cloud-powered tools aims to revolutionize things even further.

This story contains an interview with Justin Evans, VP of products and innovations at MixGenius

LANDR is a new service that’s likely to rattle some cages by providing recording mastering online and automatically. Traditionally, mastering is a skilled task performed by a recording engineer, but LANDR uses a sophisticated learning algorithm in order to eliminate the manual, human-powered work.

First, a song gets recorded, then mixed. Finally, it’s mastered as the final step in the recording process. Mastering involves finely adjusting the audio for things most people won’t be able to audibly detect without guidance. The mastering process also involves properly preparing the audio for a vinyl format versus a digital one.

“Our system does many different tasks, including the standard mastering processes like equalization, limiting, excitation, compression, tape emulation, and more,” says Justin Evans, VP of products and innovations at MixGenius. “Which processors are used and how they are applied depends on the analysis of the incoming content.”

LANDR is attempting to crunch big data in order to provide unique tweaks and improvements to songs automatically. The system isn’t applying generic presets or any other blanket method to cover multiple songs. Instead, the service is using techniques similar to what Pandora and Shazam use to automatically analyze music.

“The algorithms were built by analyzing thousands of tracks, and by doing significant research and analysis of engineers’ self-perceived behavior of what they are doing vs. the actual spectral and frequency changes that happened,” Evans explains.

The mastering aspect is just the latest, but it isn’t the only part of the recording studio being dramatically changed by the Internet. There are quite a few different services trying to alleviating the need for musicians to be in the same physical space for instance.