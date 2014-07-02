Where Does the Fox Shop? Hermès

This time, artists Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann have fashioned a more domesticated scene for the luxury brand’s Barcelona store. Their “fox’s den,” may feature another animal of the forest, but this mammal clearly appreciates the finer things in life. The window display, crafted from blue, orange and white paper and leather scraps, features the fox’s high-end proclivities, from Hermès scarves, to shoes to ties. Mr. Fox also enjoys a fine (paper) wine and appears nostalgic for the old days of rotary phones. The scene’s a bit Wes Anderson, to be sure. But it’s also one hundred percent Hermès elegant.







H/t to DesignBoom.