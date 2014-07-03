Secrets Of Successfully Navigating A Merger

Suzy Deering started her advertising career dressed as a sailor at Disney World’s Little Mermaid shop, eventually working her way up through the company’s media department. Later, she’d oversee communications at big brands like Verizon and Home Depot. Now CEO of Atlanta-based digital creative agency Moxie , whose clients include Nationwide Insurance, UPS, and Coca-Cola, Deering is leading the company’s most exciting and challenging evolutions to date: the integration of two corporate cultures after a merger with Columbus, Ohio-based agency Engauge last year.

The agencies had complementary strengths–Engauge had a more robust social media practice, while Moxie had substantial visual media buying experience–but doubling a team overnight to provide the best possible client service requires strong and nuanced leadership. “There were struggles and challenges,” says Deering, “but when you know there are good things that can be even better, you have to set a clear vision for where you’re headed.”

A year after the merger, these guiding principles have been the core of the new Moxie’s success.

“When you’re talking about integrating teams, we’re people, not machines; we all have feelings and heartbeats,” says Deering. “The most important thing was to be very upfront and communicate often, making sure the teams understood what was happening, why it was happening, from the very day we made the announcement. But as much as you can tell people, you have to be very straightforward about what you can’t tell them. It’s okay as leaders to admit that you don’t know yet. Here’s where we are, we’re not sure what the outcome’s going to be.”

This is particularly important, says Deering, because if you simply leave out details of what’s to come, people will think you have the answers and are withholding them–and they’ll fill in the blanks with something they don’t like.

Corporate cultures are defined by much more than dress codes and HR policies–they also include day-to-day work habits that can catch integrated staffs off guard.

“If you are in a new working relationship, whether it’s boss to subordinate, a new partnership, or client-agency, it’s important that you establish your work style and set very clear expectations up front,” says Deering. “For example, I don’t like long emails–if it’s long, I won’t read it. I tell people, if I can’t read it in a single screen of my phone, it probably wasn’t meant for email. There are exceptions, but it eliminates the guessing game, and erases any confusion over why I’m not responding.”