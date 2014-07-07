The Next Big Thing In Urban Planning? Backyard Cottages

As the days of suburban sprawl give way to those of urban density in U.S. metros–“smart growth,” most call it–providing sufficient housing remains a challenge. Decades of planning regulations and highway patterns support single-family homes built far outside a city center. Even in areas where big residential towers make sense, developing them takes a long time and costs a lot of money. Manhattan wasn’t built in a day.

Planning scholar Jake Wegmann, who’s in the process of moving from Berkeley to the University of Texas at Austin, believes there’s another way: backyard cottages. Hear him out. Individual micro-units on single-family properties don’t require much time or money to build. They don’t need much space to sit on. They’re affordable almost by definition and are well-suited to the modern family–from the recent college grad living at home to the grandparent who wants to age in place.

In other words, backyard cottages may not scream Manhattanization or even necessarily smart growth, but implemented over a wide swatch of a metro area they might achieve a similar end. Their potential seems even greater in places trying to reduce their reliance on cars and promote access to shops by walking or public transit. At the very least, Wegmann believes, cottages should be part of the broader conversation about the changing shape of American cities.

“The premise that single-family house neighborhoods are, or should be, frozen in amber is increasingly being questioned,” he tells Co.Design.

One place ripe for such development in Wegmman’s mind is the East Bay, an area just across the water from San Francisco that includes parts of Berkeley, Oakland, and El Cerrito. Housing demand is enormous in the Bay Area, but the city itself has become largely unaffordable. Still, the East Bay has strong transit access and clear walkable districts and enough density–at 11,700 people per square mile–to facilitate a more urbanized growth pattern.

Recently, Wegmann and Berkeley colleague Karen Chapple evaluated what life in the East Bay might look like in two different growth scenarios. The first, based on a conventional infill strategy of buildings with five or more units located around transit hubs, had the potential to add roughly 7,900 housing units to the area. They estimate that, given the recent pace of area development, building that much housing would take anywhere from 18 to 43 years.