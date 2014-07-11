Readers’ Choice Nominee #5: Pure Fix Bicycles

Suhyun Pak: I love my bike, so this company really caught my attention. This would be something I could totally use when I’m riding around and looking for air. I think engaging the local community like they have is a key to pushing their message out there. Could the Sprinter also be used as an educational tool to teach folks about fixed gear bikes and make them less intimidating to people that have never really experienced the ride?

Harley Finkelstein: I’m a huge fan of Pure Fix–Shopify’s bike room is filled to the rafters with their bikes. It helps that their online store is on Shopify, but we’ve been so impressed with the quality of their products. It’s great that Pure Fix is spreading the word about the benefits of cycling, and I like the creative idea to use the Sprinter as a mobile mechanic station with free coffee. I hope I see one of these on the street one day!

Amber Mac: I couldn’t agree more that bicycles should play an even more important role in our future. I think the Sprinter van could potentially help with marketing, but might be difficult to scale a mobile bicycle repair biz.

http://www.purefixcycles.com/