Readers’ Award Winner: JUICEBOX

Suhyun Pak: Juicebox is interesting because their business model relies on the Sprinter and they have a proven track record with it. I think its a solid concept and it’s great that they’ve incorporated the eco element in there.

Harley Finkelstein: Wow. It’s super impressive to see the success they’ve garnered in only a year, and it’s easy to see the value they provide. Juicing is a huge health trend, but takes too much time and effort for many who would like to try it. This portable solution–in a green-powered Sprinter, no less–is fantastic. While it’s easy to see the need for a second vehicle to double their business, it’s harder to see why they need our help to get there. Looks like they’re well on their way on their own.

Amber Mac: Nice work on making the Sprinter van the star of the business. The video does an excellent job of showcasing how the second van would in fact amp up business, especially since they have proven success with their first vehicle.

http://www.juiceboxlosangeles.com/