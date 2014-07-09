Readers’ Choice Nominee #3: Trekkable

Suhyun Pak: Trekkable has a huge pro social impact, and I think they fill a need in the market. The Sprinter would not only get them places, but it’s also a great way to get their message out there. They should also use the Sprinter as a way to educate the public about who they are and why their mission is important.

Harley Finkelstein: Out of all the cool products sold by front-runners in this competition, Trekkable is the only one providing a real public service. Their approach to putting a spotlight on accessibility issues is refreshing. I would have loved to hear more about their business model, but this is a real feel-good story. They need to come to Canada next!

Amber Mac: This is a brilliant idea. It’s encouraging to see how technology and social media have the potential to help people living with disabilities. While I think that the van would definitely be helpful, I do wonder if it’s critical to take their business to the next level.

